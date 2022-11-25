Patna: One person employed in housekeeping at the Bihar Inspector General of Police's residence was arrested on Friday after the latter's service revolver and live cartridges were stolen, the IG confirmed in a statement. The accused Suraj Kumar, who entered the senior police officer's room for cleaning in the absence of anyone else, admitted to the theft and noted that he sold it to a friend as he required money to purchase a new phone, IGP Vikas Vaibhav told ETV Bharat in a telephonic conversation. Following the discovery of the theft, a case was registered at the Gardanibagh Police Station on Friday, and CCTV footage around the house was examined, which led to the needle suspicion directed towards Kumar.

A copy of the FIR noted the IG used to keep the revolver and ammunition on his bedside shelf, which he found missing on Friday morning. "Today I discovered that the service revolver and a total of 25 bullets in two magazines went missing. After questioning my wife, I learnt that Suraj Kumar, who works at my house, was seen exiting the room under suspicious circumstances. He is the only outsider, who has access to my room.

During the interrogation, he admitted to stealing my pistol, adding that he had sold it to his friend Sumit, a resident of the Uddan Tola area of the city, the document read. Kumar had been speaking to the guards around the house about purchasing a new mobile phone under a tight budget, the IG said, noting it is likely to be the motive behind the crime.