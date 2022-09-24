Kishanganj (Bihar): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Kishanganj on Saturday on his two-day visit to Seemanchal, which commenced on Friday. During this, he will offer prayers at an ancient Budhi Kali Temple. After worshipping in the temple, he will visit BOP Fatehpur at the SSB campus at around 10:30 am and will inaugurate BOP buildings in Fatehpur, Pekatola, Beria, Amgachi and Raniganj.

After this, at around 12 pm, Amit Shah will hold a review meeting on Nepal border security with the Director General and senior officers of BSF, SSB and ITBP at the BSF campus. Later, Amit Shah will hold a meeting with the BJP District Core Committee of Kishanganj, Purnia, Araria and Katihar at Mata Gujri University at 2:30 pm and he will attend the 'Sundar Subhumi' programme organised at the university at 3.30 pm.

The Union Home Minister on his two-day visit to Bihar addressed a massive rally in Purnia on Friday. During this, he took a dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying that he had failed to work for the welfare of the people. He also apprised people of the schemes being implemented by the Central government and how common people are reaping the benefits.