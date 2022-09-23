Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is starting his two-day visit to Bihar's Seemanchal from Friday. Shah will address the 'Jan Bhavna Mahasabha' rally in Purnia district followed by his visit to Kishanganj a day later to kickstart the BJP's 'Mission 2024' for the general elections. Her is the whole itinerary of the union Home Minister's Bihar visit.

Shah was scheduled to leave for the airport on September 23 from his official residence in Delhi at 10:10 am. The Home Minister will reach the new BSF Hangar Palam New Delhi at 10:25 am. He will leave for Purnia from Palam airport at 10:30 am. At 12:10 pm, the Home Minister will reach Chunapur airport, Purnia. At 12:15 pm, the Home Minister will leave from Chunapur airport for Rangbhoomi Maidan.

He will reach Rangbhoomi Maidan at 12:30 pm. Security has been beefed up for the visit of the Home Minister even as a war of words between the grand alliance in Bihar and BJP leaders has already started. The Union Home Minister will stay at Rangbhoomi Maidan Purnia from 12:30 to 1:30 pm where he will address a rally. He is scheduled to have launch from 1:35 to 3:00 pm.

The Home Minister will depart from Rangbhoomi Maidan Purnia at 3:00 pm and will leave from Chunapur Airport Purnia for Kishanganj at 3:20 pm. The Home Minister will reach Kishanganj at 3:45 pm and visit Mata Gujri University Kishanganj at 3:55 pm. The HM is scheduled to attend various meetings in the university from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

On September 24, Shah will again attend a meeting from 9:00 to 9:30 am at Mata Gujri University and at 9:35 am, he will visit the old Kali temple. From 9:40 am to 10:05 am, the Home Minister will offer prayers at the Budhi Kali temple and then leave from Kishanganj to SSB Camp Kishanganj at the Fatehpur-Nepal Border.

From 10:35 am to 1:00 pm, Shah will take part in various meetings and inauguration programs at the SSB camp and later have lunch from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the SSB camp itself. The Home Minister will then leave for the helipad Khagra Kishanganj from Fatehpur Nepal border. At 2:30 pm, the Home Minister will reach Mata Gujri Devi University, Kishanganj, where he will again attend a meeting with the District Core Committee from 2:30 to 3:30 pm.

From 3:30 to 5:00 pm, the union Home Minister will attend a program related to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of independence at the Mata Gujri Devi University. At 5:15 pm, the Home Minister will leave from helipad Khagra Kishanganj and by 5:45 am, Shah will reach Chunapur airport, Purnia.

The Home Minister will leave for Delhi from Chunapur Airport Purnia at 5:50 pm and will reach new BSF Hangar Palam New Delhi at 7:40 pm from where he will head to his official residence.