Madhepura (Bihar) : Five people have died in a heart-wrenching road accident in Bihar's Madhepura district today. On the other hand, four people have been badly injured. The incident took place near Ghoshai Goth village on Kalasan-Chausa State Highway 58 under the Chausa police station area. The injured people were rushed to hospitals immediately.

According to the information received here on Monday, the people, who were going for a holy dip in the Ganga in an auto, have been hit hard in the front by an unknown vehicle. The collision was so strong that four people travelling in the auto died on the spot. Another person also succumbed to the bleeding injuries sustained in the mishap.

The death toll increased to five:

The local people hurriedly picked up all the injured and brought them to the Chausa Community Health Center (CHC). Here, another injured person died during treatment. Till now, the death toll in this incident has gone up to 5 while the other four seriously injured persons are admitted to the hospitals for treatment. The information about the incident has been given to the relatives of all the injured.

The victims of the accident are said to be residents of Durgapur Bhaddi village in Saharsa district. The pilgrims were going to the Mahadevpur Ghat in Bhagalpur district to bathe in the Ganges. In the meanwhile, they became victims of this painful accident. At the same time, after getting the information about the case, the police reached the spot and began the investigation. All the dead bodies have been sent to the Sadar Hospital in Madhepura for postmortem.