Gaya: In a heartening story, an elected Muslim corporator quit the post to pave way for the election of a leader belonging to the Hindu community in Bihar's Gaya. Abrar Ahmad alias Bholu Mian was the Ward No 26 corporator in the Gaya Municipal Corporation. Abrar Ahmed resigned from his ward for his friend and former deputy mayor Akhuri Omkarnath aka Mohan Shrivastava.

The popularity of Ahmed nee Bhola Mian can be gauged by the fact that he has been elected a corporator for the past five terms, three times unopposed. Despite this, he has resigned from his seat and invited his friend to contest the election from this seat. Abrar represents New Karimganj, a ward with a predominantly Muslim population of around 10,000 people.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Abrar Ahmed described his gesture as the "beauty of democratic India" where a Muslim offers a great sacrifice for his Hindu friend and invites him to lead the place inhabited by his community. Asked about the motivation behind the decision to replace himself with Srivastava, Abrar Ahmad said that the absence of Srivastava would hurt the Gaya Municipal Corporation.

"That is why I have decided to sacrifice my seat for him. This is part of our age-old Ganga-Jamuna tradition. I appeal people to elect Srivastava unopposed like me," Abrar Ahmad said. Abrar Ahmad also rubbished reports about opposition to his magnanimous decision. "There is nothing like Hindu-Muslim. A man should be judged based on his performance."

People are making the comments out of impoliteness," he said. Abrar Ahmed said that his friend Mohan Srivastava lost the election from ward number 11, which disappointed him. "Mohan Shrivastava is a progressive leader and his absence in the Municipal Corporation will affect development work.

Abrar also praised the tenure of Srivastava in the Corporation saying he strived hard for the development of Gaya. Abrar Ahmad's wife Tabasum Parveen is also a corporator, who was elected unopposed from Ward No 25 Karimganj. Tabasum is also a member of the Standing Committee. She has also been a corporator for many years. The couple, however, have faced questions over their reputation. As per local sources, there have been several cases against Abrar Ahmad and his wife Tabasum Parveen. However, the couple described the cases as a "negative campaigning" against them as part of a "conspiracy".