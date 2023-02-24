Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bihar to address public meetings on Saturday. Shah will address meetings in Patna and Bettiah, for which police have been alerted in different districts. A tight security arrangements have been made ahead of Shah's visit. Police have been deployed with advanced weapons in the state. “It is learnt that terrorists procured the long-range stinger missile. Due to this, there has been a greater threat to the security of VIPs and VVIPs. Security has been tightened by intensive patrolling in the helipad and surrounding areas," ADG Sunil Kumar said.

The Indo-Nepal border has been sealed to prevent any untoward incident in Amit Shah's programme. The Bihar police have been on alert as the terrorists procured stinger missiles, which can be shot at 4,000 meters distance, police sources said. The police set up barricades near the helipad for security and a force equipped with advanced weapons will be deployed around the helipad and the surrounding areas. Along with this, police have been instructed not to put any flags or banners near the helipad.