Bhojpur (Bihar): Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) national spokesperson Danish Rizwan on Thursday was arrested by Jharkhand police outside the Ara court in Bihar. Rizwan was on his way to appear before the Ara court in relation to the hearing of the Krishna murder case and after the arrest. Jharkhand police also said that they will take transit remand of Rizwan after the court proceeding is completed adding that they have arrested him in relation to the Sushma Baraik murder case in Jharkhand.

“We do not have any detailed information about this. Probably this action has been taken by the Ranchi police. We are looking into it. Legal action will be taken," said Pramod Kumar, Bhojpur SP. Rizwan was on his way to appear in front of the court in the Krishna Singh murder case, Krishan Singh, a trader of Bihar was killed on July 2, 2017. The court had lodged a case and accused Rizwan has been appearing before the court since then.

He also said that as Rizwan reached Bihar's Ara court for the hearing of a murder case, Jharkhand police arrested him in relation to a separate murder case in Jharkhand.

Kumar said that no official information has been given by the Jharkhand police and HAM. The Bihar police have started an investigation into the matter and Kumar said that legal action will be taken. Earlier, Jharkhand police came into action after Sushma was shot dead. The Jharkhand police began to investigate the murder and had hinted at Rizwan's involvement.

Sushma has earlier lodged a case against Rizwan and accused him of raping and impregnating her in the semi-conscious stage. An FIR was lodged at the Secretariat police station in Patna after Baraik registered a zero FIR in Ranchi.