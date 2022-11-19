Motihari (Bihar): Chaos prevailed at a wedding venue in Bihar's Motihari district on Saturday after a man demanded a virginity test before leaving for home with his newlywed wife. The incident took place in the Chargaha village under Turkaulia Police Station in the district on November 17. According to police, Suraj Baitha from the Bettiah district entered into wedlock with a woman, a resident of Chargaha village, on Friday night. The incident took place at the time of 'Vidai' (farewell), police noted while the family members of the bride demanded a written note confirming she would not face any problems at her in-laws' residence.

It is learnt that Baitha demanded a virginity test of his wife, which led to village residents taking the groom and his companions hostage for at least two days. Speaking on the incident, Turkaulia Police Station SHO Mithilesh Kumar said an attempt by cops to resolve the dispute was unsuccessful. "We went to the spot after receiving information about the issue. An attempt was made to resolve the issue, but the groom's side left without taking the bride with them. People on the woman's side have not lodged a formal complaint yet. A probe will be conducted if they lodge a complaint, he said.