Gopalganj (Bihar): For people belonging to Bikrampur village under Sadar block in the Gopalganj district of Bihar, life has become hellish and no one is paying attention to the problem. Flies have made their life miserable. Even in the daytime, people in need of sound sleep are using mosquito nets. The situation has come to such a level that people have started taking food or sipping tea in the mosquito net.

Flies menace spoiled marriage proposal of several youths at a Bihar village

The villagers have been facing a mosquito menace for the past five years and they blame it on a poultry farm nearby. The buzzing sound of flies during daytime or even at the night has forced several families to flee. Marriage proposals didn't materialize because guests who turned up for negotiations fled from the village when flies invaded the foods that guests were taking.

The village has a population of 3000 and several of the villagers have now started complaining about health issues. The marriage proposals of three youths failed to take off due to the menace of the flies.

The marriage proposals of three youths Satyendra, Rohit Patel, Satyendra Yadav, and others didn't materialize due to the flies. More than 10 people have moved to other places unable to find a solution to the problem. Children are not able to focus on their studies due to the buzzing sound of these tiny creatures. Some of the villagers said several reminders to the administration have fallen on deaf ears. Flies often land in the cup while sipping tea or fall in food, spoiling everything. Hence, villagers take food or tea in the mosquito net.

The village comes under the Khwajepur Panchayat and the Panchayat head Ashok Singh confirmed that villagers are facing problems due to a poultry farm in the vicinity.

Civil Surgeon, Dr. Virendra Prasad, said, "Flies are harmful to both human beings and animals. They are a carrier of several disease-causing bacteria. Use of disinfectant or spraying doesn't help much. Flies thrive in humid and moist conditions, especially on rotten food products or waste material. The poultry farm is the fertile ground for flies to grow."