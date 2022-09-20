Patna : In a case of road rage, goons brutally assaulted a retired DSP in Patna's Rajiv Nagar locality. The victim, Naresh Prasad along with some local residents managed to nab the accused and gave a written complaint to the Rajiv Nagar police station but instead of acting on it, police pressurised the retired DSP to compromise.

The incident occurred at Jay Prakash Nagar drain on Monday night when a goon, identified as Aryan Raj who was on bike, rammed of Prasad's car. When Prasad objected to the act of biker, Raj called his friends and assaulted him. Injured Prasad retaliated and managed to overpower Raj and two others with the help of local residents. However, other accused managed to escape from the spot.

"I have lodged a written complaint at Rajiv Nagar police station. Initially, the duty officer and other employees of the police station were not receiving the complaint. They were asking me for a compromise on this case and let the accused go. I refused to step back and contacted senior officers of Patna police," Prasad said.

"After I contacted the senior officers, DSP, Law and Order, Sanjay Kumar reached the spot and directed the officials to register FIR against the accused," Prasad said. (IANS)