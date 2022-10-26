Gaya (Bihar): At least 53 out of 58 wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed near Gurpa railway station in Bihar's Gaya district on Wednesday, officials said. The cause of the incident is said to be brake failure. The mishap has disrupted the transport operations going on in Gaya-Koderma railway section while no loss of life or injury has been reported.

It is learned that the goods train was on its way from Hazaribagh Town to National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Dadri, when the 53 wagons derailed near Gurpa station in Gaya district. Railway officers, technicians, RPF and other department officials have left for the spot to take stock of the situation. The loco pilot and guard of the train are said to be safe.

Gaya railway station manager Umesh Kumar said that the incident happened in the early morning and the repair team has rushed to the spot. He said the train operations along the line will be started only after the repair work is done.

Also Read: Freight train with supplies to armed forces derails in Guwahati