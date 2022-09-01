Patna: A 20-year-old Rekha's hand had to amputated because of a wrong injection administered after a minor ear surgery. The tragedy compounded with the girl's wedding being called off by the groom's family. Rekha's family has appealed to the IMA to cancel the recognition of the hospital - Mahavir Arogya Sansthan Patna.

Rekha's cousin Roshni told ETV Bharat that the bride-to-be had a problem in her ear for which a surgery was performed on July 11 after which the nurse gave an injection. "Rekha started having trouble in left hand since that injection. The colour of her hand turned green and she could not move her hand properly. They complained about this to the staff but they did not listen, she said.

Roshni said, "the hospital referred Rekha to IGIMS, but she was not admitted there. After this, they took her to another private hospital where they were told that her hand has to be amputated as a life saving measure. She did not have any other option but to amputate her hand."

Rekha whose wedding was fixed in November slipped into depression after the boy's family broke the marriage pact. Rekha's family says that Mahavir Arogya Sansthan is responsible for this incident and strict action should be taken against them.

Also Read: Elderly man dies outside emergency of Gonda hospital, son alleges negligence

Dr. Vimal Vibhakar, Additional Director, Mahaveer Arogya Sansthan said, "Adequate arrangements have been made in Delhi's Max Hospital for Rekha's organ transplant. Rekha's family members have also been informed about this. Mahavir Arogya Sansthan will get the patient's prosthesis transplanted. The nurse and doctor on duty have been dismissed from service after this incident."

According to Advocate Rupam, "after taking this matter to court, Rekha's family is facing a lot of pressure from the hospital management to settle the matter outside court. We demand a government job for Rekha. This is an incident of medical negligence. When the family members raised an alarm after the colour change, the doctors did not visit. Due to medical negligence, the patient's life was endangered. Her hand amputation saved her life. For this, action should be taken against the culprits and the patient should get proper compensation, and I am sure that she will definitely win in the court."