Gaya (Bihar): An excellent example of Hindu-Muslim unity was presented on the occasion of Chhat festival in Gaya district of Bihar. In view of the holiday, Muslims launched a clean-up operation on the ghats. Dozens of Muslims in the Cherki Niskha of Bodhgaya block made their way to the Bhatta river by clearing the canes and were busy arranging lights and other things.

Led by Tanzeel-ur-Rehman Khan, a social worker from Niskha, dozens of Hindus and Muslims are busy cleaning up Kali Ghat and Bhatta Ghat in the Morhar river adjacent to Niskha village. It will take a day to clean the dirt and sticks around the wharf. The village of Niskha has a population of over one thousand while there are other villages adjoining it which have the same number.

The population of Hindus and Muslims is equal in this whole area but the population of Muslims is more in Niskha village. The good thing is that there has been no Hindu-Muslim dispute in this village to date. Even if there is disagreement on any issue, the matter is settled among themselves.

Presenting the best example of Hindu-Muslim unity, Tanzeel-ur-Rehman Khan said that they don't want anyone to face hardship on or around the ghats during the festival.

Amish Manjhi, a local said, "some people try to spread unrest in the name of caste and sect but their attempt will never succeed here because it is a matter of love and affection between us. That is why everyone celebrates festivals together. On the occasion of Chhat Puja, Muslim brothers come here with us to do cleaning and they also arrange the electricity etc."

Anzar Khan, a volunteer in the cleaning campaign, said, "there should be no discrimination in the festival. Chhat festival is a great festival of Bihar and Hindu brothers celebrate it with great devotion and we respect this devotion."