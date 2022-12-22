Gaya (Bihar): Buddhist Guru Dalai Lama is scheduled to arrive in Bodh Gaya where Gautam Buddha attained enlightenment. The Tibetan spiritual leader will be in Bodh Gaya for one month. During his stay, more than 50,000 Buddhist devotees from India and abroad, including Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, Burma and Tibet, are expected to visit the spiritual leader. Guidelines for masks and social distancing have been issued at the Gaya Airport. Health workers have been kept on alert mode from the airport to the venue.

The stay of Buddhist Guru Dalai Lama in Bodh Gaya is considered to be of international level. Amid the rising Covid cases in China, preventive measures have been issued to prevent the spread of the virus in India. Three foreign Corona-positive patients were found at the Gaya airport last November. There was an uproar after three foreigners tested positive for Corona. However, following the Corona guidelines at the Gaya airport, all three foreign passengers were returned. All these three passengers were from Myanmar.

Gaya's civil surgeon Ranjan Singh said, "Foreign devotees are coming to Bodh Gaya to attend the programme of Tibetan spiritual leader. Two teams have been put on full alert mode to avoid any untoward situation. Thermal screening is used as a precautionary measure and if a foreigner is suffering from fever, then an RTPCR test was conducted." Singh further states, " I appeal to the people to follow Covid guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus." Gaya Airport Director Bangjit Shah said,"Flights from four countries are arriving at the Gaya Airport to visit the spiritual leader. Tests of all the travellers reaching here will be conducted at the airport. If someone tests positive, he will be quarantined at the airport itself."