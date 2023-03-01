Vaishali (Bihar): A day after police arrested the father of Galwan martyr Jay Kishor Singh over installing the latter's statue on encroached state land, Defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the matter. The Bihar BJP also slammed the Nitish government for the incident.

Sources said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dialled up Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over the thrashing of the father of the soldier and expressed his displeasure over the incident. Meanwhile, BJP MLAs protested against the incident and created a ruckus in the Assembly on Wednesday, the third day of the budget session.

The legislators led by the Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha broke chairs on the reporting table. Speaker Awadhesh Narayan Singh warned them and called for the marshals to intervene who took away the banners and posters from the hands of BJP MLAs. The BJP MLAs included former minister Niraj Kumar Bablu, Lal Ganj MLA Sanjay Singh and others. Sanjay Singh alleged that the Nitish government had humiliated the father of a martyr who made the supreme sacrifice in Galwan valley.

He alleged that the local police booked him under sections of Rangdari (extortion) apart from other Acts. Reacting to the allegation levelled by the BJP legislators, Tejashwi Yadav, the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar informed the House that the action taken against Raj Kapoor Singh, the father of martyr Jay Kishor Singh was because of the encroachment of government property and a piece of land that belongs to another person.

Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said that after the death of the jawan, he had gone to the village in Jandaha and consoled the family. “At that time too, his father expressed his view to building a monument for his son on the land of others. I don't know if the Leader of the Opposition Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, who was the Speaker of the House at that time and his party was part of the ruling government, went there or not," Yadav said.

The father of slain soldier Jai Kishore Singh was thrashed and arrested for installing the statue of his slain son in the Vaishali area of Bihar on Monday, the family members alleged. However, authorities said that the slain soldier's father was adamant about building the statue on the encroached land, which belonged to the government and another private person.