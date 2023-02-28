Vaishali (Bihar): The father of Jai Kishore Singh, the soldier, who was killed in the 2022 Galwan Valley clash with the Chinese soldiers in Ladakh, was allegedly thrashed and arrested for installing the statue of his slain son in the Vaishali area of Bihar, the family members said. According to the slain soldier's kin, the incident took place on February 23.

It is learnt that the father of the Kishore Singh had recently installed the statue of his son in Jandaha area of Vaishali. The statue, however, was erected on government land with a portion of the area also belonging to one Hari Nath Ram. After the matter came to the notice of the local authorities in Vaishali, they asked the father of the slain soldier to remove the statue failing which action would be taken against him, an official said.

However, when he failed to comply with the notice, a case was registered for erecting the statue on the land of Hari Nath Ram and the govt land in Jandaha, SDPO Mahua said. According to the SDPO, besides erecting the statue on the government land, walls bordering the statue were also built.

Due to the illegal construction, the landowner's rights were being violated, SDPO Mahua said. The brother of the slain soldier said that the local authorities had issued them a notice to remove the statue, which was installed on the government land, within 15 days. He said that the DSP concerned had also visited their house in this regard. The brother of the slain soldier, however, alleged that the in charge of the police station concerned later came to their house and arrested his father and also beat him up.