Patna: The Archaeological Survey of India has requested the Bihar government to provide a wooden sleeper that was used for the protective wall of ancient Pataliputra on loan for display at its exhibition hall which is being upgraded in view of a visit of G-20 delegates here, an official said on Sunday. The archaeological surveyor has written to the state's art, culture and youth affairs department, requesting the authorities to provide such ancient material found during excavation after 1912 for the exhibition at the refurbished hall at Kumhrar, ASI Patna Circle Superintending Archaeologist Goutami Bhattacharya said.

In view of a visit of G20 delegates in Bihar, the ASI has undertaken the upgradation of its exhibition hall in Patna. We propose to have a new set-up focusing on the history and archaeology of the ancient city of Patliputra," she said. The foreign delegates of G20 are expected to visit Bihar anytime after April, the official said. "We have requested the Bihar government to provide us one wooden sleeper that was used for the protective wall of ancient Pataliputra on loan, which can be put on display at the exhibition hall at Kumhrar, the archaeologist told PTI.

Kumhrar is the area of Patna, where remains of the ancient city of Pataliputra were excavated by the ASI after 1912. It is our understanding that wooden sleepers, which formed part of the wooden palisade found from the excavation at centrally protected sites under ASI Patna circle like Bulandibagh, Sandalpur etc after 1912, are kept in the store of Patna Museum.

"These sleepers are neither accessioned nor displayed, neither in Patna Museum nor in Bihar Museum. Therefore, it is our earnest request that your good self may loan one such sleeper to ASI (Patna Circle) for display in the refurbished exhibition hall at Kumhrar," Bhattacharya wrote in her letter. Bulandhi Bagh is thought to have been part of the Maurya royal palace in Pataliputra.

We need to understand the upgradation work undertaken by the ASI, and also its design and artefacts to be displayed at Kumhrar's exhibition hall before deciding on their proposal," the state government's art and culture department Secretary Bandana Preyashi told PTI when asked about the archaeological surveyor's request.

Notably, Chandragupta Maurya, the founder of the Maurya Empire, who had brought all small kingdoms of India together under one rule for the first time, made Patliputra its capital and allowed political stability in this region. Explaining the importance of Pataliputra in ancient India, the archaeologist said, The city was estimated to have had a surface of 25.5 square kilometres, and a circumference of 33.8 kilometres, and was in the shape of a parallelogram and had 64 gates."

Pataliputra reached the "pinnacle of prosperity when it was the capital of the Mauryan emperors - Chandragupta Maurya and Ashoka, she said. The city prospered under the Mauryan empire, and Megasthenes, the ambassador of Greek ruler Seleucus I Nicator in the court of Chandragupta Maurya, resided there and left a detailed account of its splendour, the archaeologist said. Megasthenes wrote in his book 'Indica' that Pataliputra was among the first cities in the world to have a highly efficient form of local self-government," Bhattacharya added. (PTI)