Patna: Exactly one week ago, Mukesh Sahni better known as 'Son of Mallah' in Bihar had told Tejashwi Yadav to share the post of CM for an equal period if the RJD leader needed his support. Sahni who wanted to be the kingmaker has virtually turned into a pauper after all his three MLAs- Raju Kumar Singh (Sahebganj), Mishri Lal Yadav (Alinagar), and Swarna Singh (Gaura Bauram) joined BJP on Wednesday in a high voltage drama in front of the Speaker.

With this tactical move by the saffron party, Sahni is left with no representative in the Bihar legislative assembly. This act was bound to happen as the BJP was livid over the decision of VIP supremo who had fielded candidates against BJP in the Uttar Pradesh assembly poll.

In better words, it could be understood that Sahni himself invited trouble by taking on BJP in the polls. In fact, BJP leaders were angry claiming that though he lost his seat during the 2020 assembly poll in Bihar, it was the saffron party that helped him to get inducted into Nitish Kumar's cabinet after sending him to the legislative council.

The BJP had given 11 seats to VIP in the 2020 assembly poll and Sahni's party won four seats. After the demise of his Bochaha MLA Musafir Paswan, VIP was left with three MLAs. This incident proves that locking horns with the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, has proven costly to Sahni as BJP has disowned him now.

Sources in the BJP said that stage was set for such action when Sahni had started attacking BJP leaders and praising Lalu Yadav and his son Tejashwi. In fact, his recent statement had created political turmoil in Bihar when he had said that he liked Lalu's vision and Tejashwi was like his younger brother.

Moreover, he fielded 50 candidates in the UP poll and attacked PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath despite being the part of NDA and minister in Bihar. He gave his own excuse that even Nitish's JDU fielded candidates against BJP but failed to measure that Nitish had a better understanding with BJP.

A former Bollywood set designer is currently the Animal and Fish Resources Department Minister in the cabinet of chief minister Nitish Kumar. Within a very short span of time, he has emerged as the leader of the Mallah community (fishermen) which constitutes about 8 percent of Bihar’s population.

At present this community comes under the extremely backward class (EBC), which constitutes about 30 percent of Bihar’s population. The biggest vote bank which no political party can overlook.

In 2018, Sahni had organized a mega rally at the historic Gandhi Maidan on the name of Nishad Arakshan Maha Raila in which at least 2 lakh people had gathered on the demand of reservation for the fishermen community. It was the biggest rally called by an individual leader who had a record turnout.

His party had contested 3 seats with Mahagathbandhan in the 2019 general election but did not win a single seat but in 2020, he shifted his loyalty towards NDA ahead of the assembly poll in Bihar.

Political experts on the other hand stressed that the road ahead for Sahni in Bihar politics is going to be bumpy as he has lost everything.

Writer of the famous book Gopalganj to Raisina and senior journalist Nalin Verma said, “It is going to be too early to say that Sahni's political future has come to an end after this episode. One thing is sure that the road ahead for him is tough. It all depends on how he tackles the situation because all his capital and stakes have been taken over by BJP. Ram Manohar Lohia has written a book about what should be the duty at the time of disappointment. At present, the most important factor is how he executes his duties. Everything is in his hands now. How will he manage to keep his vote bank together and with whom he will make the alliance, it's all in his hands? He can either run away to Mumbai to start his old business or he can remain active in Bihar politics by making his presence felt among the Bihar leaders.”

For Sahni, it's a very crucial time and he has to decide whether he will stay in Bihar politics and fight against BJP or will leave politics. The kind of politics he has done, he is left with nothing. Even his ministerial berth is in a dicey situation and anytime he can lose it. However, in politics, you never know who can emerge as a bigger leader and who can perish. There was a time when BJP had just two MPs.

Another political expert Dr. Sanjay Kumar said that excessive ambition weakens the party and person.

“Despite knowing the fact that all his three MLAs actually belong to BJP. It was just on the paper they were VIP's MLAs. Knowing everything he kept on attacking BJP and praised RJD which annoyed Nitish and BJP.

He showed a lack of political experience and maturity. He should not have attacked BJP openly. As far as his future is concerned his party will be active and now the ball is in the court of JDU because BJP and RJD have already rejected him. Will Nitish bring him under his fold? If it happens then he will remain a minister and his MLC tenure will also be renewed which is going to end this July,” said Dr. Sanjay Kumar.

With this move, BJP has become the single largest party in Bihar legislative assembly with 77 MLAs after RJD which has 75 MLAs in the house.

Mukesh Shani, on the other hand, said he will keep on fighting for the rights of the Nishad community and slammed BJP for taking his three MLAs. He also said that Nitish will decide whether he remains in the cabinet or not.

BJP OBC Morcha's National General Secretary cum Bihar BJP spokesperson Dr. Nikhil Anand, while giving a statement on Sahni said that the BJP has heartfelt respect for the parties involved in the NDA alliance and their top leaders.

“In any alliance, it is the duty of all the coalition partners to play an equal role in making it strong, but VIP party leader Mukesh Sahni has destroyed the essence, ethos, and decorum of the alliance. He constantly made malicious campaigns and unfortunate personal remarks against the PM and Yogi Adityanath. Isn't Narendra Modi, the son of an extremely backward community? After all, what problem or enmity does Mukesh Sahni Ji has with Narendra Modi Ji, the son of a very backward society who is the PM of India? Does Mukesh Sahni not believe that Narendra Modi is a symbol of national pride for the most backward communities in India? Sahni should apologize for using abusive words against PM Modi Ji and UP CM Yogi Ji during Uttar Pradesh elections,” Anand asserted.