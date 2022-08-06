Patna: Four labourers were killed and several sustained injuries after a gas cylinder exploded on a motor boat upon the Sone river in the Maner area of Bihar's Patna on Saturday. The mishap took place while the crew was cooking food. According to police, the explosion took place after a gas leak from the cylinder. The deceased have been identified as Ranjan Paswan, Dashrath Paswan, Ram Prakash Rai, and Kanhai Bind, all residents of the area.

"Four labourers have died while cooking food on a boat near Rampur sand ghat under Maner police station area," Dharmendra Kumar, SI, Maner Police Station, said. "Upon receiving inputs, police reached the spot and took the burnt bodies into possession, which were sent subsequently for post-mortem. Further action has been initiated," Kumar said.

A total of 20 workers were on board when the explosion took place, he further noted. Meanwhile, Patna District Magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh said, "The injured have been admitted to the nearest government hospital, and their condition is currently stable. It is illegal to have an LPG cylinder on a motor boat" he further added. (With agency inputs)