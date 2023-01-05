Patna: Three accused, who were involved in the gang-rape of a minor in Patna, were arrested on Thursday while one accused is still at large even three days after the incident, which took place on Tuesday evening. The victim, while returning from a coaching class, was gang-raped by four men and then by the driver of an autorickshaw she had boarded after the incident to reach home.

Police arrested the auto driver immediately after receiving the complaint from the victim. The 14-year-old victim while returning home from her coaching class on Tuesday evening was taken to a room by one of the accused, who was known to her. Three other men were already there in the room. Out of the four people involved in the rape, two were her neighbours and two others were unknown.

All of them were above 18 years of age. The victim said the four men raped her at two different locations and then left her near Jalla Hanuman Mandir under the Bypass police station area. The survivor told the police that she took an autorickshaw to reach home but even its driver raped her. Sandeep Singh, City SP, East, has confirmed the arrest and said soon one absconding accused will be arrested.