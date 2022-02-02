New Delhi: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi told ETV Bharat, citing health conditions of former Union Minister Sharad Yadav, that Yadav should get a membership in Rajya Sabha from Bihar so that his official residence in Delhi remains untouched.

He said, "I have met former Union Minister Sharad Yadav and his health is not good. Two months later, his government bungalow located at 7 Tughlaq Road will also be snatched away. He has been a big leader of the country including Bihar thus I demand from Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar that Sharad Yadav should be sent to Rajya Sabha from Bihar so that his official residence in Delhi remains intact."

Meanwhile, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav said that he considers Manjhi as his guru, therefore, would not make any statement on his demand. "I don't know whether Lalu or Nitish will send me to Rajya Sabha", he adds.

Currently, Sharad Yadav has to vacate the bungalow in two months as it has been allocated to Union Minister Pashupati Paras. Reacting to the matter, Yadav said that his health is not good and he is on dialysis. All his money has been spent on the treatment and he has no other place to stay after two months.

