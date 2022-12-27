Gaya (Bihar): Five people tested positive for Covid on Tuesday in the Dumaria block of Bihar's Gaya district amid a nationwide alert over a resurgence of the pandemic in various countries. "The Covid test was conducted at Dumaria Health Centre on Monday, for which RTPCR test was done on a dozen people. Its report has come on Tuesday. Five persons have been found positive and they have been isolated. Earlier, 12 foreigners were found positive in Gaya and now five residents of Gaya have been found infected. With this, the total number of infected people has been increased to 17," said Ranjan Singh, civil surgeon.

Notably, the Buddhist leader Dalai Lama arrived in Bodh Gaya on a month-long stay. From December 29 to 31, he is going to give a spiritual discourse. In that backdrop, thousands of devotees from different countries had come to Bodh Gaya. Given his programme, an alert has already been issued regarding Corona and now after getting 12 positive cases, the investigation has been intensified while keeping a high alert in the district.

In this scenario, random 96 people were tested on December 25, in which no one was found positive. The RTPCR test counter has been set up by the district administration in front of the Tibetan Monastery. The organisers of the Dalai Lama Trust were instructed to get the samples tested before the people meet the Buddhist leader.