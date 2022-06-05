Samastipur: Five members of a family were found hanging in Mau village of Bihar's Samastipur district on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Manoj Jha (42), his wife Sundar Mani Devi (38), mother Sita Devi (68), and the couple's sons Satyam (10) and Shivam (7). No suicide note has been recovered from the spot. The exact reason for the incident has not come to light yet.

Jha, who ran a tobacco shop in the area, had two sons and two daughters. One among the daughters, significantly, alleged that the death was due to coercion by money lenders, as her father had borrowed Rs 3 lakh for the marriage of one of her brothers. "They used to torture and blackmail them by threatening to file a case. My father got scared as he did not have enough knowledge about the legalities," she further alleged.

After getting information, the police, led by DSP Dinesh Kumar Pandey, reached the spot and recovered the bodies. "The bodies are being sent for postmortem. At present, the matter is being investigated. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide. The exact reason will be known only after a post-mortem report," Pandey said.

(With agency inputs)