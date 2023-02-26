Gaya (Bihar): Five security personnel sustained severe injuries after one of the six recovered bombs exploded while defusing in Falgu river under Kotwali police station in Bihar's Gaya on Sunday. Gaya Kotwali police inspector Shiv Prasad Paswan and two other security personnel were among the five injured. All the injured were rushed to the Magadh Medical College Hospital and one of the jawans' hands was blown away whereas three of them suffered severe facial injuries due to shrapnel in the bombs, said SHO Baban Baitha.

City SP Ashok Prasad said that a history-sheeter Ghazni was nabbed for his involvement in several crimes. Ghazni, during the police interrogation, confessed that he had hidden six bombs at a place in Falgu river. The police, along with security personnel, rushed to the spot and recovered the bombs. The security personnel defused five bombs while one of them exploded and injured the police personnel and security personnel. The police registered a case and immediately launched a thorough probe into the explosion.

Also read: Report: Istanbul bomb suspect killed in operation in Syria

Earlier this week, an extensive search operation of Delhi's Jama Masjid Mosque was conducted after a Police Control Room received reports on Wednesday that an explosion would occur at the mosque building at the end of the day as a bomb was planted on the mosque premises, after which additional police personnel, sniffer dogs, fire brigade and disaster relief teams have been deputed to the area. They added that the search was called off after two hours as they could not locate any bomb.