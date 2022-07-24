Saran: At least five people, including a woman, died while four others sustained injuries after an explosion at a building in Bihar's Saran district on Sunday. The incident occurred in the Khudaibagh area of the Khaira region of the district. Due to the severity of the explosion, the factory building collapsed, while the walls and the roof of the structure sustained heavy damage.

Based on preliminary information, firecrackers used to be manufactured in the portion of the building where the blast took place. The explosion led to a stampede while workers inside the factory attempted to flee the premises all at once. Having received information, the local administration and police officials rushed to the spot and rescued four bodies from under the rubble. The four injured persons were subsequently admitted to the Sadar Hospital.

The exact reason for the blast has not yet been determined. Several are feared trapped under the rubble. The rescue operation is on.