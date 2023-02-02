West Champaran: At least five bogies of the Satyagraha Express train detached from the engine near Majhaulia station in Bihar's Bettiah on Thursday, officials said. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident, they said. The incident took place at the Muzaffarpur-Narkatiaganj railway section.

The bogies, officials said, detached near Mehandipur in Majhaulia while the train was on its way to New Delhi. The incident happened around 10 am leaving the passengers in shock and worry. The incident happened around 10 am and the engine travelled several kilometres away after detaching from the bogies.

Also read: Goods train derails in Bihar's Gaya; rail-routes disrupted

As soon as the bogies detached, there was chaos among the passengers. The incident led to a stampede-like situation among them. Soon after the incident, officials of the East Central Railway immediately rushed to the spot and reattached the bogies to the train running from Bihar's Raxaul district to New Delhi. The passengers had to wait for several hours before the train resumed its journey.

East Central Railway officials have launched a probe into this matter. Reportedly, due to the malfunction of the coupling, which is used to connect two bogies together, the bogies separated from the engine. In December last year, three bogies of a goods train derailed at the Tankuppa station in Bihar, after which two trains had to be cancelled while several more had to be diverted. The incident is said to have happened due to the jamming of brakes. However, no one was injured in the incident, Railway officials informed.