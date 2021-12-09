New Delhi: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav is getting married today at Sainik Farm House in Mehrauli, Delhi. The first picture of their engagement has surfaced in which Tejashwi is seen on stage with his bride Alexis aka Rajshree and other family members.

Lalu's brother and his family from Gopalganj in Bihar have gone to Delhi to attend the wedding. Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav are also present at the function.

Alexis aka Rajshree is a Christian from Haryana. Currently, her family lives in Delhi. Rajshree is Tejashwi's childhood friend since both had studied together in Delhi Public School, in Delhi. Only family members including his seven sisters and their husbands are present in the ceremony.

A total of 50 people are present in the ceremony. Even the top leaders of RJD have not been invited. Tejashwi is expected to host a reception for party in Patna.

Tejashwi is the youngest among Lalu Prasad Yadav's seven daughters and two sons. He is considered the political heir of Lalu Prasad Yadav. Tejashwi is an MLA from Raghopur assembly seat and is currently the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly.

He has been the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar from 2015 to 2017. Before joining politics, Tejashwi had tried his hand on the cricket pitch. He played for Delhi Daredevils team in IPL before turning full-fledged politician.