Gaya (Bihar): A police officer sustained bullet injuries while two other personnel were injured when Laxmi Puja revellers indulged in firing and stone-pelting in Bihar’s Gaya on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Tanakuppa area of Gaya where the police personnel asked the organisers of Laxmi Puja to stop playing loud music during immersion of idol of Goddess Laxmi.

A station house officer (SHO) sustained bullet injuries and two other police personnel were hurt when Laxmi Puja revellers indulged in firing and stone-pelting in Bihar’s Gaya on Saturday night.

According to police, a Station House Officer (SHO) sustained a bullet injury and two Special Armed Police (SAP) jawans were injured in stone pelting.

"SHO Ajay Kumar sustained bullet injury in his left leg and out of danger now. We have identified the accused and will take strict action against them," said Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police Aditya Kumar.

Also read: Four more die in Bihar spurious liquor tragedy; 39 dead in 72 hours