Samastipur (Bihar): A major train accident was averted with the help of an alert gateman at the railway crossing after a fire broke out in one of the bogies of Bihar Sampark Kranti Express (12566 down), which was proceeding to Darbhanga from New Delhi at 11 am on Tuesday. The incident took place near Pusa station on the Muzaffarpur-Samastipur railway line, which was spotted by the gateman of 72 number railway crossing.

The gateman immediately informed the Pusa station master after which the train was signalled to stop at railway crossing 73 and minutes later the fire was doused with the help of RPF officials, who reached the site. The reason behind the fire was some technical glitch with the brake shoe of the wheels, which was fixed within 15 minutes and the train departed for Darbhanga soon after. As per the reports, the incident triggered panic among the passengers of all three compartments, which came under fire. However, no casualty was reported in the incident.