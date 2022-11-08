Patna (Bihar) :Fire broke out near Indian Oil Depot at Patna's Sipara in Bihar in the later hours of Monday. At least 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force teams have also reached along with senior police and administrative officials of the district amid reports of the fire. As a precaution special technicians of Indian Oil Corporation had also reached. They had stopped the supply in the pipeline.

"A fire took place in a plastic factory which is 800m away from the IOC depot at Sapara in Bihar last night. It started around 8 pm and was extinguished at around 10.30 pm by fire services. Indian oil terminal is completely safe" said Amitabh, Indian Oil terminal in charge on Tuesday. (ANI)