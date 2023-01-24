Saharsa (Bihar): A father strangled his four-year-old daughter to death and buried her in a pit near his residence in Bihar’s Saharsa district on Monday. Police said the suspect initially threw the dead body into a river after his wife left for her maternal home following a domestic quarrel on Sunday night.

The deceased toddler was a resident of Madhepura village whose jurisdiction falls under Basnahi police station. Police identified the suspect as Rajkumar Sahni. He fought with his wife on Sunday night. In a fit of rage, Rajkumar has hit his wife following which she left her home and stayed in her neighbour’s residence, police said.

On Sunday morning, she left for her mother’s place while Rajkumar killed their 4-year-old child. He went to the stream and tossed the dead body. He recovered the corpse which he brought back home where he buried it in a pit and went on about his work as usual, police quoted the suspect as saying.

Neighbours who got the whiff of the incident alerted Rajkumar’s wife who rushed back home to the village with her mother. The mother-daughter duo asked Rajkumar about the ‘missing’ child. As Rajkumar could not account for the toddler, a police complaint was filed against him.

During the interrogation, Rajkumar confessed to have committed the crime in a bid to avenge his wife who walked out on him earlier in the day. He has been taken into custody. Police said the body of the child will be handed over to the family after a postmortem. Police station-in-charge Avinash Kumar said a case has been registered and the accused is under custody.