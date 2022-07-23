Sheikhpura: In a heart-wrenching case, a man killed his 3-year-old daughter, by slamming her to the ground after a dispute with his wife on Thursday night. The incident came to light on Saturday morning after the father's body was found hanging in Masaudha village under the Kasar area of ​​the Ariari block in Bihar's Shiekhpura district.

According to villagers, the father could not recover from the shock and remorse of killing his daughter in anger which led him to kill himself within 24 hours of the incident. The wife of the deceased alleged that the husband used to beat her frequently, so she ran away from home leaving her daughter behind with the father. In the absence of her mother, the child started crying, after which her father slammed her to death.

In connection to the incident, an FIR was registered against Umesh Chaudhary on the statement of Babita Devi (his wife) in ​​the police station. At present, the police are engaged in the investigation of the case.