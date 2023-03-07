Gaya: The Gaya police's SIT in Bihar arrested an engineer on Tuesday for allegedly issuing drone attack threats to several international airports and the President's and Prime Minister's residences. The accused has been identified as Vineet Kumar, assistant engineer of the Irrigation Department in Bihar.

The police said that Kumar was caught from Beldari Tola under the Civil Line Police Station of Gaya. The original copy of the threat letter has been recovered from him. Source said that the accused had issued the threat letters to implicate his rivals with whom he was embroiled in a dispute. After issuing the threat letters, the accused had forwarded the names of his rivals to dodge the police probe against him, sources added. According to sources, the accused had issued the threats on behalf of 27 of his rivals, who have been found innocent in the case.

Threat letter to Varanasi Airport Director: The threat letters by the accused to airports and the PM and President's residences had caused a stir. Recently, a letter threatening drone attacks was received by the Director of Varanasi Airport through Railway Mail Service sending security agencies into a tizzy.

Besides the Varanasi airport, the letter had also threatened similar attacks at Gaya airport besides PM and President's residences were threatened. The accused had threatened to carry out the attacks on March 8. Following the threats, the security of Gaya airport was strengthened.

The accused has 6 cases registered against him: Gaya SSP Ashish Bharti said that accused Vineet Kumar posted in Sheikhpura, Bihar has been arrested in the case. There are already six cases registered against him, the SSP informed. An FIR has also been registered against him while the further probe was going on.