Patna (Bihar): The phrase 'love knows no bounds, crosses all barriers' goes well with this interracial couple. A Bihari boy got married to a Dutch girl in accordance with Hindu rituals in Bihar.

Myra from Netherlands and Adi from Bihar first met when Adi moved to Australia in 2015 to pursue his higher studies. They both stayed in the same building there and started exploring different places in Australia together. Both were YouTubers and their thoughts matched. They both started liking each other. Myra moved back to the Netherlands. Adi also convinced his parents and moved to the Netherlands in 2020 where they lived together.

Having the same interests, they both started understanding each other better. Adi came to Bihar and told his parents about Myra and that he wanted to marry her. Myra also told her parents about Adi. Both families happily agreed to this decision. Myra along with her family reached Patna to marry Adi. They both got married in accordance with Hindu traditions.

The couple describes themselves as the 'travel couple'. They also have a youtube channel where they share their travelogues. They have also visited different places in Australia, the Netherlands, and Nepal. The couple has also shared their wedding video on their youtube channel.