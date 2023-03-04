Nawada (Bihar): A drunken youth died of snakebite in the dry state of Bihar while kissing a poisonous reptile. The incident recently took place in the Nawada district Govindpur police station area.

In a viral video, the deceased identified as Dilip Yadav is seen in an intoxicated condition. He was seen holding the snake romantically as if it was his girlfriend and repeatedly kissing it as people screamed in fear asking him to leave the dangerous animal alone.

But their advice fell on deaf ears as the youth then started to scold the snake. Then he starts walking towards a temple while holding the snake in his hands. He bows his head down as if asking for forgiveness from God.

Then suddenly Dilip changes his mind and gets up from the doorstep of the temple. He starts dancing with a big smile on his face while having the snake wrapt around his neck. He suddenly turns around and throws the snake to the ground causing the crowd in front of him to scatter in fear. Scared of all the commotion, the reptile also slithers away into hiding.

But things took a tragic turn afterwards which is not shown in the video. The youth suddenly collapsed and fell to the ground. It did not take locals long to realise that he has been bitten by the venomous reptile while he was kissing it. Fearing the worst, they rushed Dilip to the Govindpur hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead.

Speaking to reporters Govindpur police station in-charge, Shyam Pandey said " locals told the investigators that the youth was intoxicated with alcohol. Even as people repeatedly told him to leave the snake alone, he did not listen to them. Locals said that the youth was bitten by the snake. The body has been sent for post-mortem."