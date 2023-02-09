Siwan (Bihar): A youth died of a snake bite that he encountered amid his misadventure with the snake in an inebriated condition on Thursday. The unusual incident was reported from Bihar's Siwan, while a video of the incident is going viral on social media. In the video, a youth can be seen with a snake in his hand. He can be seen dangerously fidgeting with it as he sometimes hangs it on his shoulder, wraps it around his neck, and takes it in his mouth multiple times. As he performs his adventurous tricks, he keeps asking people to look at him. Meanwhile, people around him, terrified, keep asking him to leave the snake.

The youth was identified as Indrajeet, a resident of Titra Harijan Tola. According to the eyewitnesses, Indrajeet was removing bricks near his house. Meanwhile, the poisonous snake suddenly appeared out of nowhere. Some people pour diesel on the snake, making it sluggish for some time.

In between, the drunken Indrajeet caught the snake and started playing. With time as the effect of diesel on the snake subsided, the snake started getting active, however, Indrajeet unaware of this continued his weird acts. At some point, the snake-bitten on his lips, but by the time the villagers could have understood anything, it was, too, late. Indrajeet was rushed to the hospital but the doctor declared him dead. Later, it came to know that, the snake was not an ordinary snake and it was an Indian Spectacle Cobra, locally known as 'Ghuman', which is considered, one of the most poisonous snakes in the world.