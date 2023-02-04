Gaya (Bihar): The authorities were left baffled after 'Tommy', a dog, applied for a caste certificate. Moreover, this dog has its own Aadhaar unique identification number. This strange incident has come to light from Bihar's Gaya district. The application for caste certificate to dog was submitted online at the Guraru Zonal Office. However it was rejected, and the officials are looking for the person behind it, police said.

Guraru Circle Officer, Sanjeev Kumar Trivedi said, "after the caste-based survey started in the state, an application along with the Aadhar card of Tommy, a dog was received online by the Guraru Zonal Office. The Aadhar card has a picture of the dog and the name written as Tommy, the father's name is Sheru, and the mother's name is Ginni. The address was written as village Pandey Pokhar, Panchayat name Rona, Ward No. 13, Circle Guraru."

"Profession of Tommy was mentioned as a student and the date of birth was April 14, 2022. This application soon became the talk of the town, however, it was rejected and we are looking for the miscreant who did this, said Trivedi."

Trivedi also said, "the application sent online also had a mobile number. We checked the number in the true caller application, it shows the name of Raja Babu. The Aadhar card attached to the application is also fake. Legal action will be taken against the accused after identifying them."