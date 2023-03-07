Patna: Former Union Minister and senior DMK leader T R Baalu met with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to inform him that the situation in Tamil Nadu is peaceful, and there have been no incidents of violence against labourers from north India. According to Baalu, the Tamil Nadu Police investigated the matter and found that all reported incidents from viral videos were fake.

Both the Bihar and Tamil Nadu Police formed separate teams to investigate and identified 30 videos uploaded on social media that were all fake. Bihar Police has booked four people for uploading fake videos that led to panic among labourers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu. Baalu also visited the residence of RJD leader and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, but she and her son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav had gone to Delhi following the CBI questioning of RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his eldest daughter Misa Bharti.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, in response to the apprehensions among migrant workers, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin visited Kanam Latex, which makes hand gloves in the district, and interacted with migrant workers. The workers, according to an official government release, told him that they had a good work atmosphere, and many had been staying in Tamil Nadu for more than five years with their families, and local people treated them with brotherhood. The Chief Minister asked them not to fall for rumours and reassured them that the state government provides workers from all states with a safe work environment, the release added.

