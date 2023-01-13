Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad who condoled the death of former Union minister Sharad Yadav said their mutual differences "never resulted in any type of bitterness", in a video message he released from his hospital bed in Singapore. The septuagenarian is recuperating from a kidney transplant surgery.

Lalu said he always referred to Sharad as "bade bhai" (elder or big brother) and thought of him in the same manner. He recalled his old association with the deceased leader. Sharad Yadav, late Mulayam Singh Yadav, Nitish Kumar and myself learnt politics of socialism from Ram Manohar Lohia and Karpoori Thakur, said the RJD supremo.

On many occasions, Sharad Yadav and I have fought with each other. But our disagreements never led to any bitterness, Lalu said. It is pertinent to note that it was the RJD chief who rehabilitated Sharad Yadav when the latter was struggling to come out of political wilderness.

Sharad Yadav was ousted from the JD(U), which he once led from the top, following a tiff with the then de facto leader, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Sharad Yadav then floated Loktantrik Janata Dal. At Lalu's instance, Sharad Yadav was given an RJD ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Sharad's daughter Subhashini Yadav was fielded by the party in the assembly polls a year later. In 2021, Sharad merged his party with the RJD.