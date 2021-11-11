Patna (Bihar): Devotees across the country gathered on the bank of ghats to perform the 'Usha Arghya' (prayers to the rising sun), on the last day of the four-day-long Chhath festival. Devotees across Delhi, Maharashtra, Bihar and Jharkhand gathered on ghats to offer prayers.

In Bihar, devotees in large numbers gathered on the banks of the Ganga river at Patipul Ghat in Patna. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also offered arghya to the rising Sun at his residence in Patna.

"We are fasting today for Lord Sun and will offer prayers. We were also singing Chhath puja songs here to celebrate the festival," a devotee said.

"We all are feeling very good today. Everybody is worshipping together. During this festival, we prepare traditional food and offer prayers to Lord Sun," another devotee, Madhvi said.

In Mumbai, devotees offered 'Suryoday Arag' to Surya Dev at an artificial pond in the Kurla area. In West Bengal also, devotees ended their 36-hours long fast by offering Arghya to the rising sun at Takta Ghat in Kolkata on the last day of Chhath puja.

Chhath puja is the day of Lord Sun and people gather on ghats to celebrate this festival, a devotee said.

"We do fast for the happiness of our husband, children and the whole family. We have been waiting since 3 am for Sunrise so that we can offer prayers," another devotee added.

In Jharkhand, devotees reached Hatania Talab to offer prayers to Surya Dev today.

Chhath is dedicated to worshipping Lord Surya (the Sun deity) and his Vedic consorts Usha (Vedic Goddess of Dawn) and Pratyusha (Goddess of Dusk). 'Chhathi Maiya' is the personified Mother Goddess, who provides strength and support to the poor and is worshipped as the 'Goddess of the festival'.

The rituals are observed for four days. They include holy bathing, fasting and abstaining from drinking water, standing in water for long period, and offering prasad (prayer offerings) and 'arghya' to the setting and rising sun.

This year, the festival began on November 8 with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual and will conclude on November 11 with devotees performing 'Usha Arghya' (prayers to the rising sun).

