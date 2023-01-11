Kaimur (Bihar): The video of a one-day detainee singing songs from behind detention room has gone viral. The man named Kanhaiya Raj, a resident of Dahrak village under the Ramgarh police station limits, was detained for allegedly creating problems while in an inebriated condition. The video of Kanhaiya singing a Bhojpuri song in the jail was captured by a police official.

Kanhaiya was detained by the police from Bhabua Road Railway Station for being drunk. However, Kanhaiya denied all these allegations after he came out of jail. While talking to the media, Kanhaiya said, "I was not arrested because I was drunk but because some had complained against me for singing obscene songs."

Kanhaiya further said, "I do not sing obscene songs. It was a false allegation. When the police officials took me to jail, they asked me about my profession. I told them that I am a singer. The officials then asked me to sing a song. The jail officials also praised my singing. I do not know who recorded the video of it. When I was released from jail, I was surprised to see that my video had gone viral. After the video of me singing in the jail went viral, I started getting many offers for singing."

He also said, "I am from a poor family. My father and brother work as laborers. I somehow passed class 10 and started singing since 2018. After the video went viral I am getting many offers. Now I am going to Banaras to sing." MLA of Deoria, UP, Shalabh Mani Tripathi also praised the melodious voice of Kanhaiya.