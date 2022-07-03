Motihari(Bihar): A sudden fire broke out in the engine of a DEMU train near Bhelwa Railway Station on the Raxaul-Narkatiyaganj railway section in Motihari, Bihar at 5:30 in the morning on Sunday.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, the engine fire did not spread and all passengers are safe. Upon receiving the information of the incident, officers and jawans of RPF and Raxaul station GRP reached the spot and efforts are on to control the fire.

At the same time, due to this incident, the movement of trains on the Raxaul-Narkatiyaganj rail section was immediately stopped. Announcements were made of a fire struck in the engine of the train near 39 bridge near Bhelwa station of Raxaul-Narkatiyaganj via Sikta section of train number 05541.