Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav informed the Delhi High Court Thursday that he would appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam. He made the submission while his plea was heard in the court of Justice Dinesh Sharma.

Tejashwi Yadav had on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking stays and quashing of summons issued by the CBI for questioning in connection with the case. The CBI has sent summons thrice to Tejashwi Yadav in the case so far. In the petition, Tejashwi Yadav has said that the CBI summon notices have been issued with the “intention of harassing” him in violation of section 160 of the CrPC. He was a minor at the time of the alleged crime, Tejashwi said.

Tejashwi wanted the High Court to cancel the summons of the CBI, which he termed it as means to harass him. Significantly, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has granted bail to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti in this case on Wednesday. Recently, the Enforcement Directorate had raided 24 places of Lalu family and aides of the former Railway Minister, including Tejashwi's Delhi bungalow.



The ED claimed to have recovered Rs 1 crore cash, and about 2 kg gold as well as foreign currency. The agency also claimed to have had stuck proof for Rs 600 crores transactions. Earlier on March 6, the CBI had raided Lalu's wife Rabri's residence in Patna and questioned Lalu, who had returned to India from overseas after undergoing a kidney transplant, was also questioned by the CBI for 4 hours.

The alleged scam dates back to 2005-05 when Lalu Yadav was the Union Railway Minister. It is alleged that Lalu provided jobs in Railways in exchange for lands at throwaway prices. The CBI had filed a charge sheet on Oct. 10, 2022 after its investigation into this alleged scam. A total of 15 people including Lalu Yadav were named as accused in the charge sheet. The agency arrested Bhola Yadav, a close aide of Lalu, last year. He was Lalu's OSD when he was Railway Minister.