New Delhi: Security forces on Wednesday claimed to have foiled a major attack by Maoists following the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunitions from Gaya in Bihar. "Huge recoveries were made during last week by 205 CoBRA battalion while doing search operations in the jungles of Gaya in Bihar," a senior security official said.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition including one AK rifle, 250 rounds of ammunition, 65 pressure IED, 446 series IED, 101 can IED, and 495 detonators. "We suspect that they (Maoist) were planning something big with these arms and explosives," the official told ETV Bharat. The security agencies have also intensified anti-Maoist operations in different places. "Quite often we are recovering arms and ammunition and other explosives of the Maoists," another security official said.

The majority of the anti-Maoist operation across India is being carried out by CRPF's special jungle warfare commando unit CoBRA. Significantly, the CRPF's decision to create forward operating bases (FOB) in remote Maoist-affected areas of States like Bihar, and Jharkhand among others has also led to the apprehension of several hardcore Maoists.