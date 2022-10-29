Muzaffarpur (Bihar): A crocodile attacked and killed a young man in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. The deceased identified as Shravan Kumar of Bhawanipur was at Bagmati rive while making a ghat for Chhath Puja. According to eyewitnesses, "after cleaning the ghat, Shravan went to take bath in the river when crocodile attacked him."

Other people present on the spot could not save Shravan out of fear. Locals said the crocodiles have been spotted in the river earlier as well. The villagers expressed the fear of having more than one crocodile in the river. Villagers said, "In a similar incident earlier, a fisherman was attacked by crocodile, but his life was saved."

After the information of the accident, the police team reached the ghat. After the arrival of the NDRF team, the body of the youth will be searched. The police have directed the people of the village to stay away from the banks of the river to celebrate Chhath.