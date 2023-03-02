Vaishali: In a huge relief to the family, Raj Kapoor Singh, father of Jai Kishore Singh who lost his life in the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, has been granted bail by Additional District Judge Naveen Kumar Thakur's court in Hajipur on Thursday.

Singh had built a memorial for his son on government land located in front of his house in Kajri Buzurg village, but some people lodged a complaint with the police in Jandaha police station of Vaishali, Bihar, opposing the construction of the memorial. The police not only physically harassed Singh but also had arrested him.

Speaking to the media after the bail, Raj Kapoor’s lawyer said, “The court has accepted that argument that if there was any legal dispute then that should have been settled in the court. Police should have investigated the matter and legal action should have been initiated”. “The Court also accepted the fact the FIR was registered even before any investigation,” the lawyer added.

Speaking to the media Jai Kishore's mother said, “The attitude of the police was not acceptable. They misbehaved and physically abused my husband before arresting him. The family was not informed about the case”.

The beating and arrest of Raj Kapoor Singh caused a political uproar in Bihar, with the BJP lashing out at the Nitish government by raising the issue in the assembly. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his displeasure while talking to CM Nitish Kumar on the phone. BJP MLAs protested outside the assembly with banners and posters, demanding an apology and accusing the state government of humiliating the martyr's father.

Sanjay Saraogi, a BJP MLA, said that it is not wrong to build a memorial in memory of the son, and Nitish Kumar should apologize for humiliating the martyr's family. However, Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary argued that it is not right to build anything on government land, and an inquiry has been ordered into the matter.

However, sources in BJP said that it was essential to handle sensitive issues like this with empathy and understanding. “While it may not be appropriate to build on government land, the manner in which Raj Kapoor Singh was treated was unacceptable. The government should ensure that the inquiry is conducted fairly and that justice is served for all parties involved. The sacrifice made by Jai Kishore Singh and his family should be respected and honoured, and their feelings and sentiments should be taken into account when dealing with this matter,” a senior BJP member said.