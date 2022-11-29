Muzaffarpur (Bihar): The controversy surrounding alleged comments by Yoga Guru and Patanjali Ayurveda's Baba Ramdev on women refuses to die down. N Raju Nayyar, a resident of Pakki Sarai Chowk, Muzaffarpur, has filed a complaint against Ramdev in the CJM court here alleging that the Yoga Guru has not only insulted women but also the Indian culture. The court has admitted the complaint and fixed December 7 as the date for the hearing.

Ramdev's alleged comment that women look good in anything - saree, salwar kameez, or 'even when they wear nothing' - has outraged individuals, parties and women's organisations across the country. He has also tendered his apologies.

A few days ago in Thane, flanked by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Baba Ramdev was reportedly heard saying, "you look good in saree, you look good in salwar suits like Amruta Ji and if someone does not wear anything, that also looks good." Controversial comments have been a part and parcel of the Yoga Guru's life but this one has caused more embarrassment to him than expected.

Although Baba Ramdev has tendered his apologies after getting mired in controversy for his statement, his problems seem to be increasing still. The latest complaint filed against Ramdev in Muzaffarpur is likely to keep the debate surrounding his remarks alive for some more time.