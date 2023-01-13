Begusarai (Bihar): A Begusarai-based advocate Amarendra Kumar Amar on Friday filed a complaint in the court of Begusarai's Chief Judicial Magistrate against Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekar Yadav for his recent remark against the Hindu holy book Ramcharitmanas. The complainant filed the case under sections 295A and 152A of the Indian Penal Code seeking direction to register an FIR against the minister and take strict legal action. Advocate Amarendra Kumar Amar in his complaint stated that the Minister’s provocative, inflammatory, derogatory and inciting statement with regard to the holy book of Ramcharitmanas (which has been read by Hindus with faith) with the sole motive to hurt Hindu sentiments.

"Ramcharitmanas is a holy book and crores of Indians have faith in it. Hence, I filed a complaint. Education Minister's statement spreads hatred in society,'' said the advocate. During his speech, Minister Chandrashekhar Yadav claimed that books like 'Manusmriti', 'Ramcharitmanas' by Tulsidas and 'Bunch of Thoughts' by Madhav Sadashivrao Golwalkar worked towards keeping 85 per cent of the population in the country backward. On the other hand, amid the ongoing controversy, JD-U's Ashok Chaudhary has also advised Chandrashekar Yadav to withdraw his statement.