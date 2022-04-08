Jehanabad: In the face of economic uncertainty, Priyanshu Kumari - resident of Sumera village in Bihar's Jehanabad district - who topped the Matriculation examinations this year, was backed up by a unique decision by residents of her village, as well as public representatives and affluent members of the district, to move forward and ultimately achieve her dream of becoming an IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer. Kumari scored a total of 472 marks.

The decision by village residents and others has culminated in a committee being set up for the same. Several individuals, including retired soldier Santosh Kumar, former Sumera Panchayat chief Dayanand Prasad, district election youth icon Amit Kumar, and Roshan Kumar are part of the committee. Kumari, on the other hand, herself said while speaking to ETV Bharat that financial constraint was the biggest obstacle in her way.

"The financial condition of my house is not good. Because of this, there have been obstacles in my studies and will have to face the same problem in the future. The villagers and the people of the district have assured help. The employed people have decided to form a committee So that my financial condition is a little better and can help in my studies. Had my financial condition been good, my result could have been better," she reflected, talking about her current predicaments.

Also read: Class 10 student writes 'Pushpa Raj: Apun Likhega Nahi' on answer sheet

The committee members, as per information, have met Kumari and her family members over the issue.

"We have neither support nor money. Somehow we have raised the children. I have done as much as I can. A child who studies can go ahead. Priyanshu used to go to school every day, and study non-stop. We are sure that everyone will teach her together. People are offering support. After the matriculation results, people from far and wide are coming and assuring them of help," Sumitra Devi, Priyanshu's grandmother, said.