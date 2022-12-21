Patna: Bihar Chief minister Nitish Kumar has questioned the visit of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to the state to probe the recent hooch deaths. The NHRC team landed in the state on Tuesday and went to the Chhapra where 73 people allegedly lost their lives after consuming toxic liquor though the state government has confirmed only 38 deaths.

Without naming NHRC, Nitish said, “In which part people do not die drinking spurious liquor? They should go everywhere. They should know the constitution - whose right is liquor ban - states have been given this right in the constitution. Have they been to other states where people have died due to the consumption of illicit liquor? Has it only happened in Bihar? It has happened in other states as well.”

Nitish also accused BJP in the spurious liquor case and said, “It is a matter to be seen whether they have done something. It is a matter of investigation as well. People have died due to spurious liquor before as well but BJP has never raised the issue so aggressively. The issue did not arise when we were together. Today they have separated from us, so another view is coming, this is wrong.”

BJP lawmakers led by leader of opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha sat on dharna against the government demanding compensation to the family members of those who died in the hooch tragedy. The issue of compensation has already rocked the state assembly when the opposition raised the demand and asked Nitish Kumar to provide financial aid to the next of kin of the deceased.

The dharna was led by leader of opposition of Bihar legislative council Samrat Choudhary. The members of both houses were shouting slogans against Nitish Kumar for ignoring the families of those who died.

Also read: BJP using NCRB, NHRC to defame Grand Alliance Govt in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

“Nitish Kumar has become insensitive, he is suppressing the voice of the opposition, we demanded judicial inquiry but he did not pay any attention. The Bihar government has to give compensation to the family members as no one is there to take care of them after the death of the sole bread earners," Sinha told ETV Bharat.

While one NHRC team arrived on Tuesday, a second team reached the state on Wednesday and conducted an inquiry into the incident. Several family members have alleged that they were forced to perform the last rites without a postmortem because the police threatened them of dire consequences if they failed to do so.

While speaking to ETV Bharat at the assembly premises, BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul said, “What is the fault of those small children who have become orphaned now in the hooch tragedy? What is the fault of those women who have now become widows? Despite all this, the government has turned deaf and is unable to hear their pain and sorrow. This government is protecting the liquor mafia.”

Bachaul further said that BJP will not let this issue go into cold storage and will ensure that the government bows down in front of the opposition. Nitish however had categorically denied providing any financial help or compensation to the family members stressing that prohibition is implemented in Bihar and those who drink illicit liquor will die.

On the other hand, BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal justified the visit of NHRC alleging that the government is hiding the real death toll and NHRC is here to check the reality. “More than 100 people have died and the state government is hiding the real figures. Deceased family members are being threatened by the administration not to reveal the real numbers. To find out the truth, NHRC has visited Bihar and the government has to give the compensation at any cost,” Jaiswal said.